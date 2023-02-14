DC chairs interfaith committee meeting

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A District Interfaith Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Ashraf here on Tuesday.

DPO Rana Tahir Rehman, DIO Ehsan-ul-Haq Chaudhry and Religious Scholars and District Peace Committee Members participated in the meeting.

While addressing,the Deputy Commissioner said that the role of the Inter-Religious Committee cannot be forgotten for ensuring peace in the country.

"Law and order was important factor for the development of any society",he added.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of District Peace Committee members to maintain peace and security in Narowal district.

Later, a special prayer was offered for the development and prosperity of the country.