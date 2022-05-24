UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Introductory Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Meesam Abass, chaired an introductory meeting with all Assistant Commissioners of the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Meesam Abass, chaired an introductory meeting with all Assistant Commissioners of the district.

Assistant Commissioners welcomed and gave a comprehensive briefing to the Deputy Commissioner about ongoing projects of their respective tehsils.

Talking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner urged that all officers/officials should observe punctuality during office hours.

No officer/official should leave office without prior permission of the competent authority.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed that all officers/officials be very politeand humble to the general public visiting government offices for their issues.

