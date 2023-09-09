DC chairs introductory meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi chaired an introductory meeting at his camp office here Saturday, which was attended by assistant commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and other relevant officers of all four talukas of the district.

During the meeting, the DC stressed the importance of solving public problems as a top priority.

He instructed officials to play a key role in finding solutions to these issues. He also reminded them to carry out their duties with honesty and professionalism.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (I) Shakeel Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Taluka rural Haft Sial, Assistant Commissioner Taluka Qasimabad Fahad Ejaz Butt, Assistant Commissioner City Shahzado Umair Jarwar and other relevant officials.