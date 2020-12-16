UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Chairs Law, Order Meeting In Connection With Christmas-2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:52 PM

DC chairs law, order meeting in connection with Christmas-2020

Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Irshad Ali Sodhar on Wednesday chaired a law and order meeting in connection with Christmas 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Irshad Ali Sodhar on Wednesday chaired a law and order meeting in connection with Christmas 2020.

Senior Superintendent of Police South Sarfraz Nawaz, SP City Aleena Rajpar, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Sub Division Shareena Asad, Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh, Assistant Commissioner civil line and DMC South official other attended the meeting, said a statement.

The DC South directed police administration to brief up the security arrangements around the shopping centers and make contingent plan for security of Churches and Christmas celebrations as important worship places as well as shopping centers located in district south.

He directed the DMC South officials to ensure cleanliness around and main roads leading to Churches.

He also directed traffic police officials to chalk a traffic plan for December 25 for free flow of traffic on roads around churches so that our Christian community could celebrate their religious festival without any difficulty.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Christmas Traffic Saddar Bagh December 2020 Christian

Recent Stories

Frequent unprovoked shelling a bid to divert atten ..

3 minutes ago

Special Coordination Center established to address ..

3 minutes ago

AJK government to launch E-Service in govt offices ..

7 minutes ago

Police solve mystery of blind murder

7 minutes ago

US Retail Sales Drop 1.1% in November Amid Increas ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates Flight Training Academy celebrates first- ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.