DC chairs law, order meeting in connection with Christmas-2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Irshad Ali Sodhar on Wednesday chaired a law and order meeting in connection with Christmas 2020.

Senior Superintendent of Police South Sarfraz Nawaz, SP City Aleena Rajpar, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Sub Division Shareena Asad, Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh, Assistant Commissioner civil line and DMC South official other attended the meeting, said a statement.

The DC South directed police administration to brief up the security arrangements around the shopping centers and make contingent plan for security of Churches and Christmas celebrations as important worship places as well as shopping centers located in district south.

He directed the DMC South officials to ensure cleanliness around and main roads leading to Churches.

He also directed traffic police officials to chalk a traffic plan for December 25 for free flow of traffic on roads around churches so that our Christian community could celebrate their religious festival without any difficulty.