DC Chairs Maiden Meeting Of District Coordination And Integrity Committee

DC chairs maiden meeting of District coordination and integrity committee

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar presided over a maiden meeting of the District coordination and integrity committee here on Monday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar presided over a maiden meeting of the District coordination and integrity committee here on Monday.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC said that in the wake of increasing population and shortage of resources, government and administration was facing difficulties in providing basic facilities to the general public.

He said that the Sindh Government had announced the year 2030 as the target year in order to create awareness among the general public about family planning and keeping the family small.

He said that for this purpose the District Coordination and Integration Committee had been formed at district level headed by Deputy Commissioner.

He said that DCIC includes government departments and social welfare organizations to educate the public regarding the importance of family planning.

Briefing the meeting Secretary District Coordination and Integration Committee and District Population welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar said that in order to achieve Family Planning 2030 target, the cooperation of concerned departments and social welfare organizations would be required.

He said that the Population Welfare Department had set up Family Planning centers in different towns and cities of the district.

He said that Family Planning exhibitions were also organized in remote and far flung areas of the district where lay doctors are available to provide advice and free treatment to visiting ladies.

The committee members extended their full cooperation in achieving the population welfare target 2030.

Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri,Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Matoi, DistrictEducation Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Deputy Director Colleges Prof Abdul Sattar Pirzada an others attended the meeting.

