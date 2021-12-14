UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Maiden Meeting With Relevant Departments

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:02 PM

DC chairs maiden meeting with relevant departments

The Deputy Commissioner Sujawal Irfan Salam has directed officers of all departments to get completely vaccinated against the coronavirus and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC issued these directives while chairing a maiden meeting with officers of all departments and representatives. He said that provision of basic facilities to the people was among top priorities of district administration and all out efforts will be made for the uplift of Sujawal district.

DC directed officers of all departments to perform their duty honestly and with dedication so that people could not suffer any inconvenience. He also directed to improve standard of education as well as providing better health facilities to people. DC emphasized upon Local Government and Public Health department to ensure provision of clean drinking water to masses and improving sanitation situation.

SSP Sujawal Syed Imdad Ali Shah and officers of all district departments were also present in the meeting.

