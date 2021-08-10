DC chairs maiden review meeting

Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, after assuming charge of his office as Deputy Commissioner Tuesday hold a maiden meeting with the officers of various departments

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, after assuming charge of his office as Deputy Commissioner Tuesday hold a maiden meeting with the officers of various departments.

According to a handout issued here, the DC held separate meetings with the officers of Revenue, Health and public health engineering.

He directed all revenue officers, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to utilize available resources and accelerate efforts to resolve genuine problems and complaints of people.

The DC also directed to take concerted steps for cleanliness in the district and arrangements for Muharram ul-Haram, Jashn-e-Azadi and implement corona related SOPs.

He directed officers of the Health department to ensure provision of better health facilities to the citizens besides accelerating the corona vaccination process.

Later, addressing the meeting with the officers of the public health engineering department DC directed officers concerned to make necessary arrangements for cleanliness in the district and drain out accumulated rain water.

He said that in order to combat emergencies during expected monsoon rainfall, keep machinery operational on all drainage disposals while keeping generators stand by to provide uninterrupted power supply.

He also instructed to make all RO and filter plants functional to ensure supply of clean drinking water to people. Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Ammar Hussain, DHO Dr.Sikandar Ali Abbasi, DM PPHI Gul and relevant officers were also present.

Meanwhile, leaders of Sheea Ulema Council Maulana Hub-e-Ali, Irshad Ali and others met with DC and expressed their views and assured their cooperation regarding maintaining law and order and arrangements for medical facilities.