Published October 04, 2022

Dc chairs meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that the best facilities and security would be provided to participants of the processions on Eid Miladul Nabi (PBUH).

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Peace Committee here on Tuesday.

Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Assistant Commissioners Maham Usman, Maheen Fatima, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Malik Zakir Hussain, Allama Naseem Siddiqui, Mufti Kafayatullah Shakir, Pir Wasif Zahoor, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Maulana Ahmed Musadaq Qasmi, Maulana Arshad Mehmood Khan, Hafiz Idris Naqshbandi and others were also present.

In the meeting, DPO Faisal Kamran said that additional policemen would be deployed forsecurity of processions and the instructions had been issued to the traffic policefor traffic management.

