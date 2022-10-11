UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said steps will be taken to resolve problems regarding traffic system and encroachments in the city.

He expressed these views during a meeting held at the DC's Office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Javed Haider, Joint Secretary Azim Akram, President mobile Phone Association Jahangir Mir, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zubair Watto, District Traffic Officer Asad Rasheed, Incharge Encroachment Malik Allah Yar and others.

They presented suggestions after which DC Abdullah Niazi appointed the ADCG a focal personand directed that a traffic management plan be prepared in consultation with traders andstakeholders.

