DC chairs meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Wednesday directed revenue officers to decide pending cases on a priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of revenue officers.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rizwan Mehmood, Revenue Assistant Abdul Haye Bhatti, tehsildars and others.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said revenue officers should regularly hear casesand proceedings should be taken forward. He added that due to delay in revenue cases, peoplehad to face severe hardships.