DC chairs meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare was

held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain

on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, DC Zulqarnain directed officials of the population welfare

department to point out all family health clinics/centers functioning under the population welfare

in the district on internet so that people could know their nearest center for availing services

provided by the government.

He said controlling the growing population was a challenge and it was a responsibility of

the department to create awareness among people.