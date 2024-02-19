DC Chairs Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare was
held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain
on Monday.
Addressing the meeting, DC Zulqarnain directed officials of the population welfare
department to point out all family health clinics/centers functioning under the population welfare
in the district on internet so that people could know their nearest center for availing services
provided by the government.
He said controlling the growing population was a challenge and it was a responsibility of
the department to create awareness among people.
