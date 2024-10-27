DC Chairs Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 01:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Saturday chaired a review meeting to discuss arrangements and programs for Kashmir Black Day, being observed on 27th October.
The meeting was attended by various officers, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Relief, District sports Officer, and education Department officers.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner reviewed the preparations for the ceremonies to express solidarity with Kashmiris, stating that government officers, civil society, and men and women from all walks of life will participate to show solidarity with Kashmiris .
The departments were entrusted with the responsibility of reviewing security, parking and other issues.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC launches crackdown against illegal LPG filling stations20 minutes ago
-
Politics bring cultures together, CM says at World Culture Festival30 minutes ago
-
October 27 stands as blackest day when India invaded Kashmir, illegally occupying state. AJK Preside ..40 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to finalize Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima preparations60 minutes ago
-
THAAP to hold conference on Nov 12 hours ago
-
Attaullah Tarar condoles death of Mehr Khizer Hiraj2 hours ago
-
Bilawal reaffirms commitment to IIOJK self-determination2 hours ago
-
Nation to express solidarity with Kashmiri: CM Bugti3 hours ago
-
Govt. aims to reduce poverty by enhancing exports and raising tax-to-GDP ratio: Musadik Malik3 hours ago
-
11 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered4 hours ago
-
NDMA dispatched 13th consignment for war affected people of Gaza, Lebanon4 hours ago
-
Jam Khan Shoro inaugurates Hydro Information Center4 hours ago