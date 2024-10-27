DC chairs meeting

Open Menu

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Saturday chaired a review meeting to discuss arrangements and programs for Kashmir Black Day, being observed on 27th October.

The meeting was attended by various officers, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Relief, District sports Officer, and education Department officers.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner reviewed the preparations for the ceremonies to express solidarity with Kashmiris, stating that government officers, civil society, and men and women from all walks of life will participate to show solidarity with Kashmiris .

The departments were entrusted with the responsibility of reviewing security, parking and other issues.

