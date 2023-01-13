DC chairs meeting about polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has said an anti-polio campaign will start from January 16 for which 3,331 teams have been formed in the district.

Addressing a meeting on Friday, he said special attention should be paid to the Micro Plan Missing Children and Zero Dose Children during the drive.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Khaliqdad Niswana briefing the meeting saidthat a total of 689,408 children would be administered polio vaccine in the district, adding that3,331 teams would perform duties during the drive.