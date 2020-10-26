UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting Arrangements For Black Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

DC chairs meeting arrangements for Black day

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Salamat Memon on Monday presided over a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for observing 27th October as Black day to express solidarity with innocent people of Illegally Indian occupied Kashmir.

Among others Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas Shahida Parveen Jaamro, Assistant Commissioner Hussain Bux Mari, Assistant Commissioner Sindhri,Director private institutions Abdul Razaque Khaskheli and relevant officers attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that as per standard operating procedure (SOPs) a big rally led by Commissioner would be taken out from Commissioner Complex to Mirpurkhas Press club.DC directed Municipal Committee,education, social welfare and relevant officers to display banners expressing solidarity with kashmiri brethren. DC directed officers of educational institutions to set up stalls in different parts of the city ensuring availability of masks and hand sanitizers.

