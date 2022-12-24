UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting, Asks For Measures To Facilitate Masses

December 24, 2022

DC chairs meeting, asks for measures to facilitate masses

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Saturday chaired the District Land Use Planning and Management Committee meeting and directed to take measures in proportion to the growing population with the support of the government to provide all the basic facilities to the citizens.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Saturday chaired the District Land Use Planning and Management Committee meeting and directed to take measures in proportion to the growing population with the support of the government to provide all the basic facilities to the citizens.

Urban Policy Unit, Peshawar, Provincial Land Use Planning gave a detailed briefing regarding the provision of infrastructure, health, communication, parks, education, and other facilities for District Abbottabad.

He appreciated the efforts of the Urban Policy Unit and issued instructions to the Department of Education, Health, GDA, TMEs, C&W and all other departments regarding the implementation of the Land Use Plan.

The committee also discussed master planning, better utilization of land due to shortage and measures to ensure the provision of facilities to all citizens.

Tariq Salam Marwat issued instructions to all the committee members regarding the complete implementation of TORs, master planning, complete coordination between departments, conducting surveys, and district land use plan. He said that town planning is the need of the hour and the instructions of the government in this regard are very important and we have established District Land Use, Planning and Management Committee.

The meeting was also attended by the AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, Iftikhar Abbasi Chairman Tehsil Lora, Junaid Ahmed Chairman Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Planning Officer Abbottabad Abdul Rasheed, Hamid Khan AD Local Government Department, Faheem Jadoon.

