DC chairs meeting fix prices of essential commodities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Tuesday presided over a meeting to fix the prices of essential commodities.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the representatives of various wholesale and retail organizations to give as much discount as possible to provide relief to the people of Hyderabad during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the district administration was trying to ensure that essential items should be sold to the public at reasonable and cheap prices.

He informed that the notification regarding the official prices of food items will be issued in a couple of days, and for the implementation assistant commissioners of all talukas were directed to ensure the sale of essential items at fixed official prices, otherwise action will be taken as per law and fines may also be imposed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehwish Aijaz, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmad Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.