DC Chairs Meeting For Accelerating Corona Vaccination Process

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:47 PM

DC chairs meeting for accelerating corona vaccination process

Deputy Commissioner Aair Hussain Panhwer on Monday presided over a meeting for accelerating corona vaccination process and ensuring checking of vaccination certificates

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aair Hussain Panhwer on Monday presided over a meeting for accelerating corona vaccination process and ensuring checking of vaccination certificates. .

Addressing the meeting, DC directed that all out steps should be taken for administering corona vaccine to every person and for this purpose no service to be provided to any person visiting Revenue, Police and other departments for resolving of their issues. DC directed all taluka Assistant Commissioners to ensure corona vaccination process in every village with inclusion of staff of Revenue,UC Secretaries and health department. He also directed to ensure vaccination drives for students above 15 years of age with the consultation of the heads of Government and private educational institutions. DC urged officers of Health Department and PPHI to constitute more teams for accomplishing target set for corona vaccination.

He also instructed all taluka Assistant Commissioners to set up camps at entry and exit points of the city and inspect corona vaccination certificates and ensure vaccination of people travelling without vaccination and also gear up vaccination drive in public transport, Hotels and Shopping centers, DHO Dr, Daulat Jamali apprised the meeting that target for administering corona vaccine to persons above 15 years was fixed at 9,84000 out of which 468649 people have so so far been vaccinated while condition of permission from parents and Form B for vaccination of students school and colleges was waived .Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner Juniad Hameed Samon, Regional Director Colleges Shahida Taj Abro, Regional Manager PPHI Mazhar Veesar, ASP city Police Zafar Siddique, DEO Qrban Ali Rahoo, ADHO Dr. Asadullah Daahri, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, ACS and Muktiarkars attended the meeting.

