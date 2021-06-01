DC chairs meeting for administering corona vaccine to government employees

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti presided over a meeting here on Tuesday for administering covid vaccine to the government employees.

Among others District Health officer Dr. Daulat Jiskani, District Accounts Officer Munir Ahmed Shaikh and officers of Agriculture, Buildings, Post office, Information and other relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

The DC directed district officers to ensure administering of corona vaccine free of cost to their staff on daily basis as per directives of the Sindh Government and furnish a list of employees in this regard.

He directed the DHO to ensure vaccination of school teachers ahead of annual board examinations likely to commence from June 7.

He asked people not to pay attention regarding fake and baseless news being communicated by the Social Media about corona vaccine. DC appealed to the literate and notable segments of life to play their active role in this regard and get vaccinated themselves as well as their families to contain the spread of deadly virus from the country.