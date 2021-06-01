UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Chairs Meeting For Administering Corona Vaccine To Government Employees

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:40 PM

DC chairs meeting for administering corona vaccine to government employees

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti presided over a meeting here on Tuesday for administering covid vaccine to the government employees.

Among others District Health officer Dr. Daulat Jiskani, District Accounts Officer Munir Ahmed Shaikh and officers of Agriculture, Buildings, Post office, Information and other relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

The DC directed district officers to ensure administering of corona vaccine free of cost to their staff on daily basis as per directives of the Sindh Government and furnish a list of employees in this regard.

He directed the DHO to ensure vaccination of school teachers ahead of annual board examinations likely to commence from June 7.

He asked people not to pay attention regarding fake and baseless news being communicated by the Social Media about corona vaccine. DC appealed to the literate and notable segments of life to play their active role in this regard and get vaccinated themselves as well as their families to contain the spread of deadly virus from the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Social Media Agriculture June Post From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

56 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

1 hour ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Judicial Council ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.