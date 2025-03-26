DC chairs meeting for anti-polio arrangements

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A meeting here on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram regarding arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign.

The District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer, officers of education Department and officers from other concerned department participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the anti-polio campaign in detail.

The deputy commissioner appealed to the people to cooperate withe health workers to immunize anti-polio drops to their children and save them from permanent disabilities.

He said "We have to play our role for eradicating polio and only with our joint efforts, the targets of the anti-polio drives will be achieved."

APP/azq/378