DC chairs meeting for anti-polio drive in distt

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jahanzaib Sheikh here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for anti-polio campaign which will be started from December, 16-22 in the district.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Sibi Mansoor Ali Shah, District Health Officer, (DHO) Dr. Akbar Solangi, WHO Representative Dr Rafiq Chalgari and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Dr Rafiq briefed the DC about the drive in the meeting.

He informed that in tehsils Sibi and Lahri, 44089 children would be administrated anti-polio drop in the upcoming drive.

Dr Akbar Solangi told the meeting that polio virus still existed in the environment , adding no new polio case had been reported in the district as children up to five years were being immunized regularly.

The DHO said 290 teams had been formed to immunized anti-polio drops in the district.

DC directed to utilize all available resources to make the campaign successful.

