DC Chairs Meeting For Anti-polio Drive In Distt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jahanzaib Sheikh here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for anti-polio campaign which will be started from December, 16-22 in the district.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Sibi Mansoor Ali Shah, District Health Officer, (DHO) Dr. Akbar Solangi, WHO Representative Dr Rafiq Chalgari and other relevant officials attended the meeting.
Dr Rafiq briefed the DC about the drive in the meeting.
He informed that in tehsils Sibi and Lahri, 44089 children would be administrated anti-polio drop in the upcoming drive.
Dr Akbar Solangi told the meeting that polio virus still existed in the environment , adding no new polio case had been reported in the district as children up to five years were being immunized regularly.
The DHO said 290 teams had been formed to immunized anti-polio drops in the district.
DC directed to utilize all available resources to make the campaign successful.
APP/dmr/378
Recent Stories
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber shot dead33 seconds ago
-
Multiple stalls by young entrepreneurs attract participants of Literacy festival39 seconds ago
-
Food courts of major malls under inspection42 seconds ago
-
Muqam calls on Governor Kundi to discuss law and order situation in KP31 minutes ago
-
Railways offer 50% concession for disable persons in trains fare41 minutes ago
-
PWD demands additional Rs 135 mln for repair work of govt flats in G-841 minutes ago
-
Health experts concern over alarming rate of diabetes50 minutes ago
-
AC conducts surprise visit to check cleanliness in Nowshera Virkan50 minutes ago
-
Indian forces arrest dozens in IIOJK amid intensified crackdown51 minutes ago
-
CPO orders tear gas stock inspection on reports of its usage by PTI protestors1 hour ago
-
Commissioner reviews PHA projects1 hour ago
-
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on his birthday. Khawaj ..1 hour ago