Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting For Anti-polio Drive In District

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

DC chairs meeting for anti-polio drive in district

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Jahanzaib Sheikh has chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the anti-polio campaign which will be started from December, 16 to 22.

Assistant Commissioner, Sibi, Mansoor Ali Shah, District Health Officer, (DHO), Dr Akbar Solangi, WHO Representative, Dr Rafiq Chalgari and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Dr Rafiq briefed the deputy commissioner about the drive in the meeting.

He informed that in tehsils Sibi and Lahri, 44089 children would be administered anti-polio drops in the upcoming drive.

Dr Akbar Solangi told the meeting that poliovirus still existed in the environment, adding no new polio case had been reported in the district as children up to five years were being immunized regularly.

The DHO said 290 teams had been formed to immunise anti-polio drops in the district. The deputy commissioner directed to utilize all available resources to make the campaign successful.

APP/dmr/378

Related Topics

Polio Sibi December All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

5 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

13 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

13 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

13 hours ago
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

13 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

13 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

13 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

13 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan