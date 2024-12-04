DC chairs meeting for anti-polio drive in district

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Jahanzaib Sheikh has chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the anti-polio campaign which will be started from December, 16 to 22.

Assistant Commissioner, Sibi, Mansoor Ali Shah, District Health Officer, (DHO), Dr Akbar Solangi, WHO Representative, Dr Rafiq Chalgari and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Dr Rafiq briefed the deputy commissioner about the drive in the meeting.

He informed that in tehsils Sibi and Lahri, 44089 children would be administered anti-polio drops in the upcoming drive.

Dr Akbar Solangi told the meeting that poliovirus still existed in the environment, adding no new polio case had been reported in the district as children up to five years were being immunized regularly.

The DHO said 290 teams had been formed to immunise anti-polio drops in the district. The deputy commissioner directed to utilize all available resources to make the campaign successful.

