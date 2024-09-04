DC Chairs Meeting For Arrangements Of Rabi Ul Awal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has said that Rabi Awal is the blessed month in which beloved Prophet Peace be Upon Him (PBUH), the leader of both worlds was born.
He expressed such views while presiding over the meeting held in connection with 12 Rabi Awal in the DC office.
The DC directed the officials of the concerned departments that arrangements should be made for cleanliness and lighting on the routes of processions in the district and to avoid overloading during Milad parties and meetings He instructed the police officials to ensure the security of meetings, Milad parties, and processions so that no untoward incident takes place.
The DC directed the officials to carry out their assigned responsibilities.
During the meeting, District Council Larkana Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Leghari said that the representatives of the local government will also give full support in whatever programs of celebrations, meetings and processions will be organized at the Union Council level.
Scholars of different schools of thought participated in the meeting, expressed their views, and assured the meeting of their full cooperation.
Scholars and officials of related departments participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Local gas production stands at 3200 MMCFD: NA told1 minute ago
-
Bag handed over to owner11 minutes ago
-
Tarar discusses several initiative to address misinformation11 minutes ago
-
Nishtar Emergency to become operational from Oct 1011 minutes ago
-
26 candidates get letters of agri graduates internship programme11 minutes ago
-
National Assembly adopts amendments to appointment of special committee on Kashmir21 minutes ago
-
HPVTC internship program at Sahiwal Power Plant concludes31 minutes ago
-
PFC to join 21st China-ASEAN expo from Sep 2431 minutes ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis31 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad education board declares intermediate part-II result41 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad education board issues schedule for 2nd annual inter exam-202441 minutes ago
-
K-Electric receives seven bids for solar, wind projects to generate 220 MW, Tarar tells NA41 minutes ago