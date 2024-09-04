Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting For Arrangements Of Rabi Ul Awal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DC chairs meeting for arrangements of Rabi ul Awal

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has said that Rabi Awal is the blessed month in which beloved Prophet Peace be Upon Him (PBUH), the leader of both worlds was born.

He expressed such views while presiding over the meeting held in connection with 12 Rabi Awal in the DC office.

The DC directed the officials of the concerned departments that arrangements should be made for cleanliness and lighting on the routes of processions in the district and to avoid overloading during Milad parties and meetings He instructed the police officials to ensure the security of meetings, Milad parties, and processions so that no untoward incident takes place.

The DC directed the officials to carry out their assigned responsibilities.

During the meeting, District Council Larkana Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Leghari said that the representatives of the local government will also give full support in whatever programs of celebrations, meetings and processions will be organized at the Union Council level.

Scholars of different schools of thought participated in the meeting, expressed their views, and assured the meeting of their full cooperation.

Scholars and officials of related departments participated in the meeting.

