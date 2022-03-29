DC chairs meeting for fixing prices of essential items in Ramzan-ul-Mubarak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to take view of prices of essential commodities and its implementation during the month of Ramzan.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that district administration would take all possible steps to provide relief during Ramzan. He said that no trader would be permitted to overcharge, profiteering and hoarding of essential commodities.

He directed officials of concerned departments to take steps for preventing profiteering and implementing Ramzan Ordinance to ease the public in getting items at fixed rates.

The DC instructed assistant commissioners of all tehsils to visit their respective jurisdictions and ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed rates.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, Bureau of Supply, members of price Control Committee, officials of related departments and representatives of traders' community.