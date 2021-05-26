UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Chairs Meeting For New Market In City

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

DC chairs meeting for new market in city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A meeting of District Need Assessment and Project Implementation Committee for new vegetable and fruit market was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq in DC office, committee room.

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf, Secretary Market Committee Sialkot Malik Muhammad Abdullah,SDO Rana Abrar Hussain, EADA Yasir Mahmood, SDO Building Kashif Riaz and SDO Highway Afrasiab Hussain attended the the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the work on the proposed development plan in new vegetable and fruit market and reviewed the auction of shops and recovery of dues.

app/ir

Related Topics

Sialkot Market

Recent Stories

Crucial Point Is That Putin, Biden Will Exchange V ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko to Meet in Sochi on Friday - Kre ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Concerned With Situation in Yemen, Working ..

6 minutes ago

BVI court accepted Pakistan's sovereign immunity t ..

6 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in sialkot

6 minutes ago

Five arrested, narcotics recovered in sialkot

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.