DC chairs meeting for new market in city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A meeting of District Need Assessment and Project Implementation Committee for new vegetable and fruit market was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq in DC office, committee room.

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf, Secretary Market Committee Sialkot Malik Muhammad Abdullah,SDO Rana Abrar Hussain, EADA Yasir Mahmood, SDO Building Kashif Riaz and SDO Highway Afrasiab Hussain attended the the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the work on the proposed development plan in new vegetable and fruit market and reviewed the auction of shops and recovery of dues.

