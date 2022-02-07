UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting For Polio Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 07:47 PM

DC chairs meeting for Polio arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti has said that children were builders of future, Polio was national obligation and no laxity of relevant departments would be tolerated during the Polio Campaign.

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti has said that children were builders of future, Polio was national obligation and no laxity of relevant departments would be tolerated during the Polio Campaign.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with officers concerned to review arrangements for the anti-Polio drive which will start from 28 February and continue till March 4.

He said that performance of polio teams would be strictly monitored and nobody will be allowed to show negligence in this regard.

DC said that he would personally visit in the field during cluster week and strict action would be taken against the officer if found negligent.

DC directed the Police department to provide complete security to polio teams during Polio drive.

Earlier, Polio Focal Person Masroor Aalmani apprised the meeting that around 145248 children upto 5 years age will be administered Polio drops in upcoming immunization Programme for which 435 teams have been constituted including 375 mobile teams, 26 transit points, 34 fixed points, while 22 UC MOs and 89 area In charge were assigned polio duty.

He appealed to people that if any team does not arrive in the area it should inform the Polio Control Room. Among others District Health officer Dr. Abdul Jabbar Jamali, Polio focal person Dr. Masroor Ahmed Aalmani, Assistant Commissioners of all taluka, DSP Abdul Fatah Memon, District Manager PHI Dr. Zoheb.

WHO representative Dr. Mamoona, Dr. Shagufta and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Polio Mobile Visit February March All From

Recent Stories

PM to lead country-wide mass contact campaign to m ..

PM to lead country-wide mass contact campaign to mobilize PTI: Farrukh

37 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses plea for ban on PUBG

Lahore High Court dismisses plea for ban on PUBG

39 seconds ago
 Pfizer Vaccine Less Than 60% Effective in 2-4 Year ..

Pfizer Vaccine Less Than 60% Effective in 2-4 Year Olds - Reports

40 seconds ago
 Majority kids suffer no post-Covid syndrome after ..

Majority kids suffer no post-Covid syndrome after Omicron

42 seconds ago
 Parks, playgrounds to be evacuated from land mafia ..

Parks, playgrounds to be evacuated from land mafia: Administrator

44 seconds ago
 CM condoles death of Bushra Rehman

CM condoles death of Bushra Rehman

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>