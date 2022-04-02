DC chairs meeting for price fixation of food items in Ramzan

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan on Saturday presided over a meeting for fixing prices of essential food items during the Holy month of Ramzan

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan on Saturday presided over a meeting for fixing prices of essential food items during the Holy month of Ramzan.

Addressing the meeting DC said that Ramzan-ul-Mubarak was Holy month and reverence of the month was obligatory for us. He directed representatives of Market association to sell essential items according to prices fixed by the Government even on reduced rates in order to give relief to the people. DC directed all Assistant Commissioners of District to pay visits to markets in their territorial jurisdiction and also organize Bachat Bazaars in all talukas.

He directed to take strict action against hoarding of food items and profiteering and provide lists of food items to shopkeepers on daily basis and also bound traders to display price lists on prominent places.

Deputy Commissioner directed Police Management to prepare their contingency plan regarding security measures and deploy police personnel in Mosques and Imambargahs during Taraweeh and also ensure smooth flow of traffic. He asked Hesco Management to avoid electricity Load Shedding during Sehar,Iftaar and Taraweeh Namaz and ensure interrupted power supply. He directed SSGC Management to issue a Gas Load Shedding plan and avoid Gas load shedding. DC said that a complaint cell have been setup to address the grievances of people in Holy Month with Telephone no 029-7001320.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Badin Muhammad Hussain Baloch, ACS ,officers of Public Health Engineering, Food, Irrigation. Bureau of Supply, Utility Stores, Municipal Committee, Town Committee and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.