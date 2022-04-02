UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting For Price Fixation Of Food Items In Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 11:22 PM

DC chairs meeting for price fixation of food items in Ramzan

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan on Saturday presided over a meeting for fixing prices of essential food items during the Holy month of Ramzan

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan on Saturday presided over a meeting for fixing prices of essential food items during the Holy month of Ramzan.

Addressing the meeting DC said that Ramzan-ul-Mubarak was Holy month and reverence of the month was obligatory for us. He directed representatives of Market association to sell essential items according to prices fixed by the Government even on reduced rates in order to give relief to the people. DC directed all Assistant Commissioners of District to pay visits to markets in their territorial jurisdiction and also organize Bachat Bazaars in all talukas.

He directed to take strict action against hoarding of food items and profiteering and provide lists of food items to shopkeepers on daily basis and also bound traders to display price lists on prominent places.

Deputy Commissioner directed Police Management to prepare their contingency plan regarding security measures and deploy police personnel in Mosques and Imambargahs during Taraweeh and also ensure smooth flow of traffic. He asked Hesco Management to avoid electricity Load Shedding during Sehar,Iftaar and Taraweeh Namaz and ensure interrupted power supply. He directed SSGC Management to issue a Gas Load Shedding plan and avoid Gas load shedding. DC said that a complaint cell have been setup to address the grievances of people in Holy Month with Telephone no 029-7001320.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Badin Muhammad Hussain Baloch, ACS ,officers of Public Health Engineering, Food, Irrigation. Bureau of Supply, Utility Stores, Municipal Committee, Town Committee and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Police Electricity Traffic Price Badin Gas Namaz Market All Government Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Almost 300 people buried in 'mass grave' in Bucha ..

Almost 300 people buried in 'mass grave' in Bucha outside Kyiv: mayor

22 seconds ago
 HDA to ensure uninterrupted supply of water during ..

HDA to ensure uninterrupted supply of water during Ramadan

23 seconds ago
 HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during ..

HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Iftar timings

24 seconds ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan win ODI series agains ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan win ODI series against Australia after 20 years

28 seconds ago
 War-torn Yemen's two-month truce underway: UN envo ..

War-torn Yemen's two-month truce underway: UN envoy

4 minutes ago
 In Senegal, a rare Pablo Picasso exhibition

In Senegal, a rare Pablo Picasso exhibition

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.