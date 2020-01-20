DC chairs meeting for provision of flour on Govt rates

Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan Saddat Monday convened a meeting of District Food Controller, President Anjuman-e-Tajran, Flour Dealers and owners of flour mills here and took decisions for provision of flour to general public on government rates

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan Saddat Monday convened a meeting of District Food Controller, President Anjuman-e-Tajran, Flour Dealers and owners of flour mills here and took decisions for provision of flour to general public on government rates.

The deputy commissioner informed the forum that "there is no ban on supply of flour from Punjab to KP and enough flour is available in markets and bazaars". He directed all flour dealers and flour mills owners to sell flour on government rates.

He assured that soon flour shortage would overcome and those involved in creating artificial shortage in the market would be taken to task.

The DC advised masses to contact on phone No: 9250104 and 9250003 in case of any complaint regarding quality or rate of flour in the market.

The DC directed all assistant and additional assistant commissioners, tehsildars and district food controller to visit markets on daily basis and ensure provision of flour on government rates without any shortage and submit report to DC office on daily basis.

