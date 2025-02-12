DC chairs meeting for Ramazan’s arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shoaib Abbas here on Wednesday presided over a meeting to finalize arrangements for upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Assistant Commissioners, District food Controllers, Assistant Director , Halal Foods Authority and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned departments to devise effective strategy to facilitate the people during the holy month.

