Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting For Redressing Khairmato Areas' Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DC chairs meeting for redressing Khairmato areas' issues

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC Abdul Akram here on Wednesday presided over a meeting to address the problems faced by the people of Khairmato areas.

The meeting was attended by MPA Dawood Afridi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, officers of the MOL Company and other area elders.

The area elders informed about the current situation and the problems faced by the people of their area.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that providing basic facilities to the people was the top priority and foe which any kind of negligence would be unacceptable.

The problems of the people would be resolved on priority, he added.

Necessary instructions were issued regarding ensuring water and gas supply and setting a timeline for completing the repair work of the roads and completing the remaining work as soon as possible in the meeting.

The officers of the MOL Company assured to resolve all the problems immediately and provide all possible facilities to the people in the areas.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

14 minutes ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

19 minutes ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

27 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

54 minutes ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

22 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

22 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

22 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

22 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan