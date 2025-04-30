DC Chairs Meeting For Redressing Khairmato Areas' Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC Abdul Akram here on Wednesday presided over a meeting to address the problems faced by the people of Khairmato areas.
The meeting was attended by MPA Dawood Afridi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, officers of the MOL Company and other area elders.
The area elders informed about the current situation and the problems faced by the people of their area.
Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that providing basic facilities to the people was the top priority and foe which any kind of negligence would be unacceptable.
The problems of the people would be resolved on priority, he added.
Necessary instructions were issued regarding ensuring water and gas supply and setting a timeline for completing the repair work of the roads and completing the remaining work as soon as possible in the meeting.
The officers of the MOL Company assured to resolve all the problems immediately and provide all possible facilities to the people in the areas.
APP/azq/378
