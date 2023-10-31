DC chairs meeting for repatriation of illegal nationals in Ziarat

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Mohammad Ramzan Palal presided over a meeting in connection with the evacuation of illegal immigrants on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Mohammad Ramzan Palal presided over a meeting in connection with the evacuation of illegal immigrants on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the officials concerned.

In the meeting, it was decided that according to the decree of the Government of Balochistan, various committees were established to ensure the repatriation of all illegal immigrants.

The committees will go from place to place and find out the location of illegal immigrants and verify them and submit a report within a week.