DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) NawabShah Aamir Hussan Panhwar on Thursday presided over a meeting for the restoration of the Industrial zone of Sindh Small Industry.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC said that all out measures will be taken for providing employment to youth of Shaheed Benaziraabad district, besides encouraging local industry as well as restoring the Industrial zone of Sindh Small Industry.

DC also directed to highlight the issues faced by the Industrial zone so that Sindh Small Industry to be make functional.

He instructed all stakeholders to pay a visit to the Industrial zone and Site area and submit a report in this regard.

DC said that after the restoration of the Industrial zone employment opportunities will be created for the local residents.

He directed relevant officers to communicate a letter to the relevant authorities for the supply of Sui Gas to the Industrial zone while Hesco Chief will be contacted for providing a separate feeder.

Assistant Engineer SITE Imran Khan and others apprised Deputy Commissioner that Industrial zone was spread over 20 acres of land with drainage, water supply, electricity and Road facilities and all out efforts will be made for restoration of Industry and starting work with the consultation of all stakeholders. President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shaheed Benazirabad Sadaruddin Memon and others informed the meeting about the issues regarding restoration of Industrial zona and Site Area. Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujar, SE Hesco Aaamir Ahmed Memon, Regional Manager Su Gas Subhan Ali Dasti, Deedar Hussain Rind, Sheraz Ali Keerio, Sohail Ahmed Jatoi, Mashooque Ali, Ali Nawaz Brohi and others were also present on the occasion.