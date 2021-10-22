UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting For Restoration Of Industrial Zone

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:53 AM

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) NawabShah Aamir Hussan Panhwar on Thursday presided over a meeting for the restoration of the Industrial zone of Sindh Small Industry

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) NawabShah Aamir Hussan Panhwar on Thursday presided over a meeting for the restoration of the Industrial zone of Sindh Small Industry.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC said that all out measures will be taken for providing employment to youth of Shaheed Benaziraabad district, besides encouraging local industry as well as restoring the Industrial zone of Sindh Small Industry.

DC also directed to highlight the issues faced by the Industrial zone so that Sindh Small Industry to be make functional.

He instructed all stakeholders to pay a visit to the Industrial zone and Site area and submit a report in this regard.

DC said that after the restoration of the Industrial zone employment opportunities will be created for the local residents.

He directed relevant officers to communicate a letter to the relevant authorities for the supply of Sui Gas to the Industrial zone while Hesco Chief will be contacted for providing a separate feeder.

Assistant Engineer SITE Imran Khan and others apprised Deputy Commissioner that Industrial zone was spread over 20 acres of land with drainage, water supply, electricity and Road facilities and all out efforts will be made for restoration of Industry and starting work with the consultation of all stakeholders. President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shaheed Benazirabad Sadaruddin Memon and others informed the meeting about the issues regarding restoration of Industrial zona and Site Area. Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujar, SE Hesco Aaamir Ahmed Memon, Regional Manager Su Gas Subhan Ali Dasti, Deedar Hussain Rind, Sheraz Ali Keerio, Sohail Ahmed Jatoi, Mashooque Ali, Ali Nawaz Brohi and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Martyrs Shaheed Sui Gas Electricity Water Visit Road Nawabshah Jatoi SITE Chamber Sohail Ahmed Deedar Gas Commerce All Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

22 minutes ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

22 minutes ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

22 minutes ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

3 hours ago
 Turkey placed under money laundering watch

Turkey placed under money laundering watch

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan coaches Taliban on winning international ..

Pakistan coaches Taliban on winning international recognition

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.