Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting For Return Of Illegal Foreign Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DC chairs meeting for return of illegal foreign citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the committee established for the return of illegal foreign citizens in the district.

Speaking at the meeting, the DC said that on the directives of Federal and Sindh governments, data collection of illegal foreign residents shall be expedited by the department concerned for the return of illegal residents to their countries so that the instructions issued by high authorities could be implemented in time.

DC Mahesar said that after the identification of illegal residents, their identification cards shall also be cancelled and the expired card shall not be renewed.

He instructed committee members that the list of illegal foreign residents in the district shall be complied with after verification and after approval from provincial authorities, they could be reprinted to their respective countries.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler issues law on licensing, operation of ma ..

RAK Ruler issues law on licensing, operation of marine means of transport

14 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in ..

Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in international cricket  

34 minutes ago
 MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training pro ..

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training programmes on AML/CFT mechanisms

1 hour ago
 PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

2 hours ago
 IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

2 hours ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

2 hours ago
Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

3 hours ago
 EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

4 hours ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

4 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan