DC chairs meeting for reviewing arrangements for Eid-un-Milad Nabi (SAW)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is greatest day for the Muslim Ummah and we are bound to celebrate the day with religious fervor and in its true spirit.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar while chairing a meeting to take a view of the arrangements regarding Eid Milad-un- Nabi (SAW).

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to all Ulema to ensure the observance of SOPs in the wake of the Corona pandemic.

He said that the programmes regarding the day shall be limited to two hours and organized at open and airy places.

He said that six feet social distance be maintained in Masjids, face masks shall be used and persons above the age of 65 years and children below the age of 11 year shall be prevented to participate in the programmes of the day.

Deputy Commissioner instructed officials of the education department to organize Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) programmes at High school and Higher secondary school level where Naat and recitation competitions were arranged between children.

He directed the health department, local government and all Assistant Commissioners to form organizing committees at tehsil level in arranging programmes of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and also arrange meetings with Ulema to discuss and resolve their issues.

DC also instructed for removal of encroachments enroute the processions.

He assured religious leaders that district administration would extend full cooperation with regard to the day for which a Control Room was being set up at district level. DC instructed Hesco officials to avoid load shedding Maghrib till 1 am when Mehfil Milad was organized.

He also instructed the police department to make foolproof arrangements for the occasion and police contingent be posted to maintain free flow of traffic on the procession routes.

DC instructed officials of all government departments to illuminate government buildings while municipal staff was directed to arrange sanitation, cleanliness and lighting on procession routes and around Masjids. Ulema and religious leaders of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat presented proposals and issues to celebrate the day of Eid Miladun Nabi with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

The meeting was attended by DSR Rangers Zulqarnain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Laghari, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Muhammad Sallm Jatoi, Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Abdul Qadeer, representatives of Milad Committee, leaders of religious organizations, officials of traffic police, health department, local government, social welfare, Hesco and other related departments.