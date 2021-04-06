UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting For Reviewing Arrangements Made For Monsoon Season

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:37 PM

DC chairs meeting for reviewing arrangements made for monsoon season

The Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon has directed departments concerned to take precautionary measures ahead of the start of monsoon rainfall and warned stern action against relevant officers found negligent

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon has directed departments concerned to take precautionary measures ahead of the start of monsoon rainfall and warned stern action against relevant officers found negligent.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday at Darbar Hall for ensuring arrangements for averting an untoward situation during rainfalls. DC directed all relevant officers to prepare a contingency plan and submit it with the DC office mentioning details about draining out accumulated water after the likely monsoon season. He also directed irrigation officers to ensure cleanliness of sem nullahs before pouring of rain.

He also directed to take on board the Deputy Commissioner in disaster plan. He directed officers of Health, livestock, education,civil defense, town, public health and other departments to devise a plan ahead of monsoon and ensure availability of fumigation machines in every union council.

DC also directed Hesco management to install spare transformers, trolly transformers, wires and other necessary material in this regard. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and relevant officers also attended the meeting.

