DC Chairs Meeting For Reviewing Arrangements Made For Upcoming Monsoon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

DC chairs meeting for reviewing arrangements made for upcoming monsoon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Friday, advised all concerned district departments to remain vigilant and prepared in the wake of ensuing monsoon rains and flood season.

He directed to formulate a comprehensive plan for immediate disposal of water from urban areas in order to prevent public from facing any problem. Chairing a meeting regarding expected rains, DC reviewed the arrangements for disposal of water and strengthening of river embankments.

He directed officials of concerned departments to inspect the condition of working machinery for water disposal and carry out required repairs in time so that this machinery could be utilized in any emergency situation. DC directed building control authority to carry out survey of decayed and dangerous condition houses and buildings and issue notices to owners in order to avoid and loss of life and property in any incidence during expected rains. DC instructed official of irrigation department to strengthen the river embankments in the district jurisdiction prior to June 30, 2021.

He also directed to conduct survey of rain water nullahs ,remove and clean any obstructions and encroachments is exists. Deputy Commissioner instructed all Assistant Commissioners to ensure arrangements in order to cope up with expected rains in their jurisdictions. He also advised to form a plan for post rain situation and submit the same at office of Deputy Commissioner in order to prevent general public from any difficulty.

DC directed officials of health department to ensure availability of necessary medicines at all Basic Health Units and Taluka hospitals while plan be formed to set up medical camps also. On the occasion officials of concerned departments briefed a meeting regarding combating expected rains.

The meeting was attended by all Assistant Commissioners, officials of departments of police, Irrigation, Agriculture, Municipal committee, and other concerned departments.

