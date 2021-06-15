DC chairs meeting for supplying water to Thar coal block

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting for supplying water to Thar Coal block with the collaboration of Kuwait company Intertech.

Among others Technical Director Inter Tech Company, Assistant Commissoner Kunri Muhammad Hassan Khoso and other engineers also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting DC said that in order to provide water to Thar Coal for storage of water in a plant near Kunri about 265 acres of land was already provided but it needs more 55 acres land.

He directed Assistant Commissioner Kunri Muhammad Hassan Khoso and Intertech officials to visit site and measure the land so that required land would hand over to Intertech Company.

DC said that the Thar coal project was a key project on national level which would be completed at any cost. He warned that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.