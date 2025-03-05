DC chairs meeting for traffic management plan during Ramazan

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Wednesday presided over a meeting regarding traffic management plan during holy month of Ramazan in the district.

SSP, operation, Dr Raza Tanveer, CTO, Gujranwala, Aysha Butt, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Faisal Sultan and other concerned official were present in the meeting.

The concerned departments presented their suggestions regarding the plan during the meeting.

The hospitals and schools were directed to make parking arrangements with in their limits.

The meeting decided that measures would taken to overcome shortage of traffic police staff soon, and ban of heavy traffic and loader rickshaws during specific hours in the city would be implemented strictly.

