DC chairs meeting in connection with general election

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Saturday chaired a meeting in connection with the general election in which District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Assistant Commissioners, Election Commissioner, District Health Officer, District Education Officer, TMAs, and other relevant departments were present

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Saturday chaired a meeting in connection with the general election in which District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Assistant Commissioners, Election Commissioner, District Health Officer, District education Officer, TMAs, and other relevant departments were present.

On this occasion, various issues related to security in the general election, the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations, transportation, and other arrangements were discussed in detail. Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir directed all the concerned departments to perform their duties diligently regarding the general election, and all the concerned departments shall show mutual cooperation to ensure a transparent election and complete implementation of the code of conduct.

APP/azq/378