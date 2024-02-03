DC Chairs Meeting In Connection With General Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Saturday chaired a meeting in connection with the general election in which District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Assistant Commissioners, Election Commissioner, District Health Officer, District Education Officer, TMAs, and other relevant departments were present
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Saturday chaired a meeting in connection with the general election in which District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Assistant Commissioners, Election Commissioner, District Health Officer, District education Officer, TMAs, and other relevant departments were present.
On this occasion, various issues related to security in the general election, the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations, transportation, and other arrangements were discussed in detail. Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir directed all the concerned departments to perform their duties diligently regarding the general election, and all the concerned departments shall show mutual cooperation to ensure a transparent election and complete implementation of the code of conduct.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar
FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels
Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses
Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters
Man arrested for killing brother in Hazro
PMLN to resume development pace after forming govt: Rana Sanaullah
Culture is the only weapon to connect everyone: Jamal Shah
Knife attacker wounds three at major Paris train station
Vote PML-N to power for development of country: Kh Asif
Police conducts mock rehearsal for election
Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels3 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses3 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters3 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing brother in Hazro1 minute ago
-
PMLN to resume development pace after forming govt: Rana Sanaullah1 minute ago
-
Culture is the only weapon to connect everyone: Jamal Shah1 minute ago
-
Vote PML-N to power for development of country: Kh Asif3 minutes ago
-
Police conducts mock rehearsal for election38 minutes ago
-
Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital38 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours38 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader39 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera39 minutes ago