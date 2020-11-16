DC chairs meeting of DEPI Committee

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Monday urged the officers of the Health Department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role for making the upcoming anti-polio campaign successful scheduled to be held from November 30,2020 to December 04,2020.

While presiding over a meeting of District EPI &Polio Eradication Committee, he also urged the officers of the district health department to make all out efforts for eradication of Polio from the District.

He urged the health department officials to ensure visit of Mobile teams to remote and katcha area and see that no child from among the targeted age group is left out and deprived of anti polio drops.

The DC assured that all teams would be provided with transport facility and needed assistance to maintain cold chain.

He said collective efforts were required for success of the anti-polio campaign, adding that all the line-departments must cooperate with the health department.

He stressed the need for awareness of the public through print & electronic media as well as the NGOs play role in this regards.

He further said that the district administration and Health Department were working as a team sprite to achieve desirable results.

The DC directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He directed the Taluka Health Officers to submit their micro plans prepared for the National Polio Campaign to Control Rooms set-up at Deputy Commissioner's Office and DHO office.

The meeting decided that the health department to ensure the mobile teams may reach in Rural and far-flung areas of the district.

Earlier, District Health Officer(DHO) Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh said that in Larkana district to maintain it all estimated number of 306850 children, aged upto 5 years, must be covered.

DHO Larkana also informed that in all the four talukas of Larkana district 4 zones were established and 812 teams have been formed along with 82 fixed immunization centers in the district to vaccinate the kids. He hoped that the Target mentioned will be achieved.

He further said that thirty 51 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district that would be available at Railway Station, bus stops and various markets of the district during the anti-polio campaign.

During the meeting DO Health Larkana pointed out the requirement and the problems during the anti polio campaign.

Representative of Police department, attending the meeting, assured to provide vehicles and security facilities to the mobile teams in the district.

On the occasion President LCCI, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, NGOs, Revenue Officers, education Officers were present in the meeting and the concerned officers assured that all out efforts will be made to success the Anti Polio Campaign in the District.

The meeting was also attended by the ADC-I Larkana Imdad Ali Abro, Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, Representative of WHO, NGOs, Revenue Officers, Education Officers and other concerned officials of various departments.