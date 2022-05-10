DC chairs meeting of development schemes

UrduPoint.com

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding development schemes of various departments in the district.

The meeting was attended by parliamentarians and officers of departments concerned while Deputy Director Development Waqas Ranjha briefed about schemes under the Annual Development Programme.

The meeting was informed that work on 254 schemes of Rs 36.77 billion was underway in the district.

The DC directed officer to complete the projects in a transparent manner within the stipulated time.

