DC Chairs Meeting Of District Agriculture Advisory Committee

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:59 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Friday said implementation on various projects was being ensured to modernize the agricultural sector and provide subsidy to farmers on seeds, fertilizers and pesticides.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Agriculture Advisory Committee/District Task Force held in which officers concerned participated.

The DC directed officers to provide relief to farmers which was a priority of the district administration so that problems of farmers could be resolved in a better way.

