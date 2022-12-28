UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Of District Coordination Committee For Nutrition Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Nutrition programme at Darbar Hall

Addressing the meeting, DC said that the ongoing programme for mother and child healthcare in the district would have a better impact. He said that pregnant women having a malnutrition setback gives birth to unhealthy children who ultimately suffer from different diseases.

DC said that in order to improve the ongoing nutrition programme, the social organizations and related institutions should play their due role in this regard.

Instructing the officials concerned, DC said that data of ongoing Nutrition programme would not work but require to be improved for better results.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the work of the departments of agriculture, education, livestock and local government and instructed them to attend the next meeting with full preparation and present genuine facts and figures in the meeting.

Briefing the meeting District Nutrition Officer, Dr Muhammad Aslam Malik informed about health facilities being accorded to pregnant women, facilities for malnutrition victim children and targets achieved under the project.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and officials of related departments.

