DC Chairs Meeting Of District Coordination Committee
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon chaired the introductory meeting of the District Coordination Committee established under the National Action Plan at DC office
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon chaired the introductory meeting of the District Coordination Committee established under the National Action Plan at DC office.
Addressing the meeting DC said that District Coordination Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the DC at the district level to implement the National Action Plan on behalf of the Federal and provincial governments.
The introductory meeting of which has been held today (Thursday), DC said that police, excise, food, agriculture, energy, labor, social welfare, women development, endowments and law enforcement agencies have been appointed as members of the committee.
He said that objective of the committee is to take action against illegal petrol pumps, units, agencies, drug dealers, electricity theft, sale of non-custom paid items and registration of madrasas in the district.
He said that the committee meeting would be held every month and its report would be sent to the federal and provincial apex committee after reviewing the activities.
DC urged the committee members to commence actions in line the guidelines of provincial apex committee and submit the report of these actions to be sent to the Apex Committee.
Recent Stories
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI lacks democratic mindset: Senator Talal2 minutes ago
-
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military helicopter near Washi ..4 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Productio ..8 minutes ago
-
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul12 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector12 minutes ago
-
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth12 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man12 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief19 minutes ago
-
Dialogue is key to resolving issues: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan4 minutes ago
-
AJK cabinet decides to celebrate Kashmir solidarity day4 minutes ago