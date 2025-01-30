DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon chaired the introductory meeting of the District Coordination Committee established under the National Action Plan at DC office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon chaired the introductory meeting of the District Coordination Committee established under the National Action Plan at DC office.

Addressing the meeting DC said that District Coordination Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the DC at the district level to implement the National Action Plan on behalf of the Federal and provincial governments.

The introductory meeting of which has been held today (Thursday), DC said that police, excise, food, agriculture, energy, labor, social welfare, women development, endowments and law enforcement agencies have been appointed as members of the committee.

He said that objective of the committee is to take action against illegal petrol pumps, units, agencies, drug dealers, electricity theft, sale of non-custom paid items and registration of madrasas in the district.

He said that the committee meeting would be held every month and its report would be sent to the federal and provincial apex committee after reviewing the activities.

DC urged the committee members to commence actions in line the guidelines of provincial apex committee and submit the report of these actions to be sent to the Apex Committee.