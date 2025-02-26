DC Chairs Meeting Of District Coordination Committee
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 10:21 PM
A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, at the DC Office
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, at the DC Office.
The meeting was attended by officials from law enforcement agencies, Customs, Police, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Child Protection, Labor, Special Branch, Food, HESCO, Zakat and Ushr, and other relevant departments.
Addressing the meeting, DC Shehryar Gul Memon emphasized the implementation of the National Action Plan and the decisions of the Apex Committee. DC said that the District Coordination Committee plays a key role in ensuring their execution.
He directed the Additional Director of Agriculture to ensure the availability of fertilizers in the district and their sale at government-approved rates.
He also instructed officials to expedite the registration of madrassas and submit reports on the presence of foreign nationals in these institutions.
DC stressed the importance of enhancing the security of foreign workers in the district and ordered increased police patrolling on national highways to safeguard cargo transportation. The deputy commissioner further ordered a crackdown on illegal petrol pumps operating in the district.
Customs Officer Iqbal Mangrio briefed the meeting about a recent raid in the Qazi Ahmed area with the coordination of law-enforcing agencies, where authorities shut down a factory that was producing diesel from crude oil and fake petroleum products. More than 300,000 liters of petroleum products were seized, and legal action has been taken against those involved.
Meanwhile, officials from the food Department reported that the district currently has a stock of 500,000 bags of wheat.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects
Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari
Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this year: Korean Envoy
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore
Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched
Chief Justice (CJ) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan ..
PLF Concludes with grand celebration of Knowledge & Literature
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects36 seconds ago
-
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells12 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari12 minutes ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched12 minutes ago
-
PLF Concludes with grand celebration of Knowledge & Literature2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt's media campaign reflects ground realities: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing in PTI protest case due to lack of chargesheet3 minutes ago
-
Chairman PPSC presents annual report to governor Punjab27 minutes ago
-
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolation in LHC59 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to conduct aquifer survey to assess underground water quality, level15 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police stay on toes for practice sessions’ security15 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan Siddiqui's new book "PTI and Pakistan: From Cypher to Final Call" published15 minutes ago