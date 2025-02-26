DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, at the DC Office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, at the DC Office.

The meeting was attended by officials from law enforcement agencies, Customs, Police, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Child Protection, Labor, Special Branch, Food, HESCO, Zakat and Ushr, and other relevant departments.

Addressing the meeting, DC Shehryar Gul Memon emphasized the implementation of the National Action Plan and the decisions of the Apex Committee. DC said that the District Coordination Committee plays a key role in ensuring their execution.

He directed the Additional Director of Agriculture to ensure the availability of fertilizers in the district and their sale at government-approved rates.

He also instructed officials to expedite the registration of madrassas and submit reports on the presence of foreign nationals in these institutions.

DC stressed the importance of enhancing the security of foreign workers in the district and ordered increased police patrolling on national highways to safeguard cargo transportation. The deputy commissioner further ordered a crackdown on illegal petrol pumps operating in the district.

Customs Officer Iqbal Mangrio briefed the meeting about a recent raid in the Qazi Ahmed area with the coordination of law-enforcing agencies, where authorities shut down a factory that was producing diesel from crude oil and fake petroleum products. More than 300,000 liters of petroleum products were seized, and legal action has been taken against those involved.

Meanwhile, officials from the food Department reported that the district currently has a stock of 500,000 bags of wheat.

APP/rzq/mwq