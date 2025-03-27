DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The meeting of District Coordination Committee, established to ensure the implementation of the National Action Plan, was held Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon was in chair. Officials from law enforcement agencies, police, excise and taxation, IB, CTD, agriculture, customs, irrigation, social welfare, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that actions against illegal petrol pumps and smuggling are in progress in the district as part of the National Action Plan implementation.

DC assured that security arrangements for foreigners working in the district are satisfactory. DC informed the participants that IRSA has reported a 60% shortage of agricultural water in the province.

He said that due to reduced water levels in canals, the deployment of Rangers has been recommended. On the other hand the irrigation department has announced that only drinking water would be supplied through canals.

Additionally, predictions indicate further water shortages in the coming months. DC Shehryar Gul Memon directed concerned officials to register FIRs against those involved in water theft through illegal lift mechanisms.

He also instructed the agriculture department to educate farmers about short-duration crops to mitigate the impact of water scarcity. Deputy Commissioner also emphasized the need for enhanced security arrangements at Eidgahs during the upcoming Eid celebrations.