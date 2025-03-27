Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Of District Coordination Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM

DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The meeting of District Coordination Committee, established to ensure the implementation of the National Action Plan, was held Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon was in chair. Officials from law enforcement agencies, police, excise and taxation, IB, CTD, agriculture, customs, irrigation, social welfare, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that actions against illegal petrol pumps and smuggling are in progress in the district as part of the National Action Plan implementation.

DC assured that security arrangements for foreigners working in the district are satisfactory. DC informed the participants that IRSA has reported a 60% shortage of agricultural water in the province.

He said that due to reduced water levels in canals, the deployment of Rangers has been recommended. On the other hand the irrigation department has announced that only drinking water would be supplied through canals.

Additionally, predictions indicate further water shortages in the coming months. DC Shehryar Gul Memon directed concerned officials to register FIRs against those involved in water theft through illegal lift mechanisms.

He also instructed the agriculture department to educate farmers about short-duration crops to mitigate the impact of water scarcity. Deputy Commissioner also emphasized the need for enhanced security arrangements at Eidgahs during the upcoming Eid celebrations.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

2 hours ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

2 hours ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

2 hours ago
 Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

2 hours ago
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

2 hours ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan