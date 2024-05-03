Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Of District Education Reform Oversight Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 08:55 PM

A meeting of District Education Reform Oversight Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon was held today at Darbar Hall of DC office

Addressing the meeting DC said that there is no need to hire teachers who have been absent from their duties for a long time. Department should take strict legal action against these teachers and staff and take steps to relieve them from their jobs so that their Qualified teachers can be recruited on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner further said that steps should be taken to provide basic facilities in the schools which lack facilities while all the Taluka Education Officers should make all the headmasters of the schools in their tehsils mandatory to transfer the funds coming from SMC.

In this regard, if any person becomes an obstacle, the teacher of the school concerned will apply and action will be taken against that person.

He added that in the public schools announced by the Sindh government, undergoing girls are deprived of stipend money, they should be registered, in this regard action will be taken against the lax headmaster.

Take measures for the attendance of teachers and students by visiting, educational quality and provision of facilities.

Informing the meeting about the construction work, Chief Monitoring Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Tariq Ali Solangi said that schools are being visited on a daily basis to ensure the attendance of teachers and staff in the district.

Due to which there has been a lot of improvement in the schools, he further said that a letter has been sent to the Education Department to take action against teachers and staff who have been absent for a long time during the monitoring of the schools.

District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Salim Bhatti, District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmad Shito District Accounts Officer Habibur Rehman Arain, District Coordinator RSU Maruf Hasan Bhatti, besides Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, Education Officers and Biometric Assistants attended the meeting.

