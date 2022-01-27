DC chairs meeting of District Education reform oversight committee

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting of District Education reform oversight committee

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting of District Education reform oversight committee. According to a handout issued by the District Information office, matters related to improving education standards, opening of closed schools and appointment of teachers in Schools were reviewed in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner issued directives for opening of Schools immediately and taking strict action against ghost teachers and instructed all Assistant Commissioners to pay visit of Schools and ensure implementation for inoculating anti-corona vaccine to the children aged above 12 years and shut Government and private educational institutions violating the directives.

DC also directed to establish a model school on every taluka level where standard of education should be high. The Chief Monitoring officer and officers of the education department attended the meeting.

Chief Monitoring officer apprised the meeting that around 138 Schools were closed in the district while 300 teachers were not working on their specified bio-metric places. DEO Secondary informed the meeting that around 50 teachers of secondary side were continuously absent and 84 teachers were habitually absent while deductions have been made from the salaries of 19 teachers and remaining absent teachers have been served final showcause notices for termination of services.