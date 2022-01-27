UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Of District Education Reform Oversight Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 09:25 PM

DC chairs meeting of District Education reform oversight committee

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting of District Education reform oversight committee

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting of District Education reform oversight committee. According to a handout issued by the District Information office, matters related to improving education standards, opening of closed schools and appointment of teachers in Schools were reviewed in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner issued directives for opening of Schools immediately and taking strict action against ghost teachers and instructed all Assistant Commissioners to pay visit of Schools and ensure implementation for inoculating anti-corona vaccine to the children aged above 12 years and shut Government and private educational institutions violating the directives.

DC also directed to establish a model school on every taluka level where standard of education should be high. The Chief Monitoring officer and officers of the education department attended the meeting.

Chief Monitoring officer apprised the meeting that around 138 Schools were closed in the district while 300 teachers were not working on their specified bio-metric places. DEO Secondary informed the meeting that around 50 teachers of secondary side were continuously absent and 84 teachers were habitually absent while deductions have been made from the salaries of 19 teachers and remaining absent teachers have been served final showcause notices for termination of services.

Related Topics

Education Visit All From Government

Recent Stories

Boy electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police ..

Boy electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police station

2 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Considers Actions of Kyrgyz Border Forc ..

Tajikistan Considers Actions of Kyrgyz Border Forces as Aggression - Security So ..

2 minutes ago
 Industrialists feel insecure in SITE

Industrialists feel insecure in SITE

2 minutes ago
 ADC HQ, AC Cantt visit different areas to cover po ..

ADC HQ, AC Cantt visit different areas to cover polio refusal cases

2 minutes ago
 Canada, Ukraine Will Modernize FTA Deal to Boost T ..

Canada, Ukraine Will Modernize FTA Deal to Boost Trade - Ottawa

5 minutes ago
 6 SHOs served show cause notices over poor perform ..

6 SHOs served show cause notices over poor performance

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>