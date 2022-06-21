UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Of District Education Steering Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

DC chairs meeting of district education steering committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tuesday chaired a meeting of District Steering Committee Education Department and directed authorities concerned to monitor schools and ensure quality of education and congenial environment for students.

He also directed education department to utilize conditional grant and PTC funds for provision of facilities in schools and said that availability of best environment and providing needed facilities to students in among topmost priorities of government.

Deputy Commissioner also directed action to stop absenteeism and said that education department should make efforts to repair boundary walls and building of schools. The meeting was also briefed about implementation of decision taken in previous meeting of steering committee.

Meeting among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, District Monitoring Officer Education, Assistant Commissioner, District Education Officers and representative of Communication and Works Department.

