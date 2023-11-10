Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Of District Inter-religion Harmony Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Chairing a meeting of the District Inter-religion Harmony Committee, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind said that the Sindh Government has formed this committee to promote Inter-Religion Harmony between different sects in the district and to resolve their issues

DC while addressing the introductory session of the committee held here on Friday said the objective of the committee was to resolve any issue and maintain peace and brotherhood between sects of different religions.

DC said people should play a positive role in promoting brotherhood and harmony and added that all possible steps would be taken to remove encroachments from the limits of religious places.

The members of Inter-Religion Harmony Committee extended their cooperation to DC in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by DSP Asif Arain, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Lal Chand, Zahid Lal and officials of Municipal and Public Health Departments.

