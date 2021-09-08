DC chairs meeting of district monitoring committee for education

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfin Alam Tuesday instructed all assistant commissioners to pay visits to closed Schools of their areas and accelerate efforts for the functioning of these.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of district monitoring committee for education.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain, Chief Monitoring Officer Ahmer Aftab, Executive Engineer works Manzor Ahmed Sahto, DEO Primary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, DEO Secondary Riaz Ahmed Ujaan, DAO Hassan Jan Changezi attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the DC directed to open closed school and ensure availability of staff and provide other essential facilities in order to ensure provision of better educational facilities to students.

He directed the officers of education department to appoint teachers in Schools according to STR ratio and terminate teachers found absent after fulfilling legal procedures.

The deputy commissioner directed the District Accounts Officer to stop salaries of ghost staff immediately.

District Education officer (DEO) apprised the meeting that the process of new recruitment would be highly helpful in reopening of Schools.